Candle Wicks Length Display MetaTrader indicator is an indicator that can display the length of candle wicks in pips directly on your chart. You can set the minimum length to be displayed. Alternatively, it can show wick lengths that are less than the given limit. The indicator supports all sorts of alerts and works with both MT4 and MT5.

If your trading system is using candle wicks and if really long wicks are important to determining entry or exit signals for your trades, Candle Wicks Length Display indicator can be indispensable as a tool to notify you about such candles and the exact length of their wicks.

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