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Trade Volume Calculation Tool - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It should work on all types of securities.
The lot size is a direct calculation of the input risk percentage and the stop loss distance. The figure does not take into account the max tradeable lots on your account (based on your account size and leverage). You should use my max trade volume script if you want to know the upper limit for the lot size you are permitted to trade.
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