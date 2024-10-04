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Indicators

Custom crosshair cursor with synchronization - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Soewono Effendi
Soewono Effendi

Soewono Effendi

4.5 (23)
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xhair.mq5 (10.72 KB) view
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Useful for multi timeframe charts to locate candle of interest.
It converts optionally server time to local time shown as tooltip.

Press [Ctrl] or [Shift] key while moving mouse on a chart to reposition the custom crosshair cursor.

Press [Esc] to hide/show custom crosshair cursor.

Latest update (2024-11-20)

Maintain hidden/show state of custom crosshair cursor on indicator start/restart.


Indicator parameters:

  • Show localtime 
    display localtime as tooltip
  • Cursor color
    color of crosshair cursor
  • Cursor name
    same cursor name will be synchronized using terminal global variable.

Enjoy.

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