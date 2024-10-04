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Custom crosshair cursor with synchronization - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Useful for multi timeframe charts to locate candle of interest.
It converts optionally server time to local time shown as tooltip.
Press [Ctrl] or [Shift] key while moving mouse on a chart to reposition the custom crosshair cursor.
Press [Esc] to hide/show custom crosshair cursor.
Latest update (2024-11-20)
Maintain hidden/show state of custom crosshair cursor on indicator start/restart.
Indicator parameters:
- Show localtime
display localtime as tooltip
- Cursor color
color of crosshair cursor
- Cursor name
same cursor name will be synchronized using terminal global variable.
Enjoy.
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