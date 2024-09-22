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Position Risk Calculation Tool - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a tool to calculate position risk from a lot size and stop loss level.
Click on the chart to set a virtual stop loss, and it will calculate the risk in percentage as well as the monetary risk figure for that stop loss, and the inputted lot size.
Choose either buy or sell in the input section whether or not you intend to calculate the risk from the ask (for buy positions) or from the bid (for sell positions).
Obviously - a long stop loss distance on higher timeframes will be more risk because the price is scaled by a larger number points on higher timeframes.
It should work on all types of securities.
The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.PTB
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This tool will calculate the acceptable lot size based on a stop loss distance and risk percentage