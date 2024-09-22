This is a tool to calculate position risk from a lot size and stop loss level.

Click on the chart to set a virtual stop loss, and it will calculate the risk in percentage as well as the monetary risk figure for that stop loss, and the inputted lot size.

Choose either buy or sell in the input section whether or not you intend to calculate the risk from the ask (for buy positions) or from the bid (for sell positions).

Obviously - a long stop loss distance on higher timeframes will be more risk because the price is scaled by a larger number points on higher timeframes.

It should work on all types of securities.







