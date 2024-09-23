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Dashboard Panel for displaying information on the chart - expert for MetaTrader 5

Omega J Msigwa
Omega J Msigwa

Omega J Msigwa

3.6 (28)
Backend web apps developer, ML enthusiast, Algo trader.
For algorithmic Trading tutorials, YT: https://www.youtube.com/@omegafx-co
5 products 76 articles 5 codes 27 topics 185 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Ever wondered how the dashboards and trading panels in Expert Advisors and indicators are created?

Now you can learn to build your own!

The attached code contains everything you need to create a fully functional and informative dashboard. With this code, you'll have the foundation to design custom dashboards that display key trading data and enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience.


If you want to learn how I created this panel in details watch this youtube video linked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFnR0Tknw-s


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