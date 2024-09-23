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Dashboard Panel for displaying information on the chart - expert for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Ever wondered how the dashboards and trading panels in Expert Advisors and indicators are created?
Now you can learn to build your own!
The attached code contains everything you need to create a fully functional and informative dashboard. With this code, you'll have the foundation to design custom dashboards that display key trading data and enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience.
If you want to learn how I created this panel in details watch this youtube video linked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFnR0Tknw-s
An indicator that dynamically calculates risk (in percentages and money) based on the lot size and stop lossLogging V2 for both MQL4 and MQL5
The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.
This tool will calculate the acceptable lot size based on a stop loss distance and risk percentagePerfect Seconds Chart
Perfect Seconds chart indicator allows you to convert minute candles of live data into seconds. 1. Choose any number of seconds to close a bar with accurate time. 2. This is Live OHLC rates based data, It works even if ticks are not available. 3. No external DLL required, it works smoothly on VPS 4. Fast and optimized code 5. Supports Crypto Pairs such as BInance, Kucoin and all other exchanges where Futures live chart can be converted into seconds easily. 6. Support all type of symbols such as Gold and Forex pairs. 7. Options to delete symbol and rates.