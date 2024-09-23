Ever wondered how the dashboards and trading panels in Expert Advisors and indicators are created?

Now you can learn to build your own!

The attached code contains everything you need to create a fully functional and informative dashboard. With this code, you'll have the foundation to design custom dashboards that display key trading data and enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience.





If you want to learn how I created this panel in details watch this youtube video linked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFnR0Tknw-s



