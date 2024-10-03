Perfect Seconds chart indicator allows you to convert minute candles of live data into seconds

Remove this line of code from OnInit and OnCalculate in case of you find indicator not working

if ( ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER ( MQL_TESTER )) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





1. Choose any number of seconds to close a bar with accurate time.



2. This is Live OHLC rates based data, It works even if ticks are not available.



3. No external DLL required, it works smoothly on VPS



4. Fast and optimized code



5. Supports Crypto Pairs such as BInance, Kucoin and all other exchanges where Futures live chart can be converted into seconds easily.



6. Support all type of symbols such as Gold and Forex pairs.



7. Options to delete symbol and rates.











