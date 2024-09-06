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Max trade volume checker for your trading account (Script version) - script for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This is a script version of this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/51877

Dialogs aren't really used in scripts, but a small graphical panel of information was created to display the maximum lot size permitted. The max lot size is based on your account size and leverage, and this is calculated from the free margin. Some may not want to load an expert advisor to fetch the information if it can be fetched through a script.




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script to open a buy position at the current price in the MT5 window with a specified stop loss (in pips) and take profit (in pips)

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A dialog to display the maximum lot size permitted on the underlying asset for different types of orders (buy, sell, pending buy, and pending sell).

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