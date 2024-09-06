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Max trade volume checker for your trading account (Script version) - script for MetaTrader 5
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This is a script version of this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/51877
Dialogs aren't really used in scripts, but a small graphical panel of information was created to display the maximum lot size permitted. The max lot size is based on your account size and leverage, and this is calculated from the free margin. Some may not want to load an expert advisor to fetch the information if it can be fetched through a script.
script to open a buy position at the current price in the MT5 window with a specified stop loss (in pips) and take profit (in pips)Max trade volume checker for your trading account
A dialog to display the maximum lot size permitted on the underlying asset for different types of orders (buy, sell, pending buy, and pending sell).
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies price gaps that occur when there is an imbalance between buying and selling pressure. It highlights areas where price is likely to return to fill the gap, providing potential trade entry points based on market inefficiencies.Engulfing Indicator
This is an indicator that helps identify Engulfing candle patterns.