Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Max trade volume checker for your trading account - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6655
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A small user-friendly dialog panel that dynamically calculates and displays the maximum lot size permitted on your brokerage account for different types of orders - buy, sell, pending buy, and pending sell. It is based on the available margin. It should be capable of not only calculating the max lot size on forex pairs, but on other kinds of securities as well such as commodities, crypto, and indices. The dialog can be minimized or closed from the panel itself.
The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.HiLo
High and Low Line Indicator
script to open a buy position at the current price in the MT5 window with a specified stop loss (in pips) and take profit (in pips)Max trade volume checker for your trading account (Script version)
A script which when run displays the maximum lot size permitted on the asset.