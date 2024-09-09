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Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fair Value Gap (FVG) in trading refers to a price inefficiency or imbalance that occurs when there is a significant gap between the opening, high, low, and closing prices of three consecutive candles. It typically happens when one candle's range fails to fully overlap with the previous and subsequent candles, leaving a "gap" in the price action.
Traders view this gap as a potential area where the price might return to fill the imbalance before continuing in its original direction. This concept is used in various trading strategies to identify potential entry or exit points based on market inefficiencies.
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A script which when run displays the maximum lot size permitted on the asset.BuySell + SL + TP
script to open a buy position at the current price in the MT5 window with a specified stop loss (in pips) and take profit (in pips)
This is an indicator that helps identify Engulfing candle patterns.Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
This is an indicator that combines swing high/low and Fibonacci Retracement to identify potential buying zones.