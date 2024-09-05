Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BuySell + SL + TP - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15879
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
script to open a buy andsell position at the current price in the MT5 window with a specified stop loss (in pips) and take profit (in pips) that are automatically set when the order is placed.
on the initial script execution, the script uses the lot, take profit, and stop loss values based on the values specified in the script. They can then be modified through the global variable settings in the MT5 menu.
A dialog to display the maximum lot size permitted on the underlying asset for different types of orders (buy, sell, pending buy, and pending sell).Logging Class for both MQL4 and MQL5
The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.
A script which when run displays the maximum lot size permitted on the asset.Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies price gaps that occur when there is an imbalance between buying and selling pressure. It highlights areas where price is likely to return to fill the gap, providing potential trade entry points based on market inefficiencies.