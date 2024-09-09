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Indicators

Engulfing Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Minh Hieu Hoang
Minh Hieu Hoang

Minh Hieu Hoang

5 (31)
I am a programmer specializing in developing automated trading bots. If you are in need of a custom trading bot, feel free to reach out.
Don’t hesitate to contact me via email at hieuhoangcntt@gmail.com.
3 codes 5 comments
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Engulfing.mq5 (4.56 KB) view
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This is an indicator that helps identify Engulfing candle patterns.

The red arrow represents a Bearish Engulfing, while the green arrow represents a Bullish Engulfing.

If you want to create Indicators, Scripts, or Expert Advisors, please contact me.


Engulfing



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