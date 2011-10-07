CodeBaseSections
Camarilla_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This Camarilla Equation indicator built for all chart bars can be easily used to analyze the behaviour of a financial asset relative to the indicator in history.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/470

Camarilla Equation Camarilla Equation

The system of Camarilla Equation levels for the current bar.

X2MA X2MA

The universal moving average with double smoothing and possibility to select each of this smoothings from the dozen of possible variants.

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Heiken Ashi Smoothed

Standard Heiken Ashi calculated using smoothed price time series.

JFatlSpeed JFatlSpeed

The indicator shows trend change rate with a minimum lag.