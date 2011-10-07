Watch how to download trading robots for free
Camarilla_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description:
This Camarilla Equation indicator built for all chart bars can be easily used to analyze the behaviour of a financial asset relative to the indicator in history.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/470
