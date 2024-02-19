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KA-Gold Bot MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nguyen Quoc Hung
Nguyen Quoc Hung

Nguyen Quoc Hung

  • I'm trader in Viet Nam 🇻🇳 at  Viet Nam
  • Viet Nam
  • 7343
4.3 (14)
I have a passion for coding, I am willing to share and learn good knowledge!
16 products 6 codes 22 comments
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Views:
25817
Rating:
(14)
Published:
KA-Gold Bot.mq5 (46.67 KB) view
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KA-Gold Inputs

Video link:



SAR ADX Signal SAR ADX Signal

SAR ADX Signal with mobile notification, rewritten from MT4 version (source no longer found). This is a repaintable indicator, please be careful when using it.

Strong Historical Levels Strong Historical Levels

Historical Strong S/Rs Levels

Historex: export the history of rates and ticks to CSV-files Historex: export the history of rates and ticks to CSV-files

This is a script to export rates and ticks of current chart's symbol into CSV-files compatible with MT5's export/import format.

TimeGMT library for the strategy tester TimeGMT library for the strategy tester

Static class to fix the TimeGMT() function during testing in the strategy tester.