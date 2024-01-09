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Calculate unrealized profit(s) at a specific time in history - script for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
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PnLAt.mq5 (4.92 KB) view
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Once you execute you will see detailed information about trades that were open at the inputted time. 


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    Syncs all chart symbols to symbol of the chart the EA is attached to

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