Syncs all chart symbols to symbol of the chart the EA is attached to

The 'wd.Multi_ClockPrice lite!' is the lite version of 'wd.Multi_ClockPrice', providing a visual representation of server time and bid prices on the chart. It synchronizes with PC clock every seconds, allowing seamless updates even when MT5 is offline. Real-time bid prices are displayed, efficiently meeting the need for price information. Place informational labels in the specified sub-window, adjusting positions as needed.