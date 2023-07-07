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KA-Gold Bot - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nguyen Quoc Hung
Nguyen Quoc Hung

Nguyen Quoc Hung

  • I'm trader in Viet Nam 🇻🇳 at  Viet Nam
  • Viet Nam
  • 7343
4.3 (14)
I have a passion for coding, I am willing to share and learn good knowledge!
16 products 6 codes 22 comments
Views:
31149
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
KA-Gold Bot.mq4 (39.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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EA setting

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Simple check open orders filter boolean function for Expert Advisors Simple check open orders filter boolean function for Expert Advisors

This is a simple boolean function for the EA to detect if there is any previous open market orders without using the "OrdersTotal()" built-in function which might cause the EA to calculate positions not opened by each specific magicnumber provided by the EA.

Ma Price Cross (Custom Time) Ma Price Cross (Custom Time)

Buys when price breaks above the MA and Sells when price breaks below the MA. User can choose the time range (server time) to trade in.

Grid Trading Algo Grid Trading Algo

This is a grid trading algorithm idea.

Grid and Martin Gale include file Grid and Martin Gale include file

Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.