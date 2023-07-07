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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KA-Gold Bot - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Simple check open orders filter boolean function for Expert Advisors
This is a simple boolean function for the EA to detect if there is any previous open market orders without using the "OrdersTotal()" built-in function which might cause the EA to calculate positions not opened by each specific magicnumber provided by the EA.Ma Price Cross (Custom Time)
Buys when price breaks above the MA and Sells when price breaks below the MA. User can choose the time range (server time) to trade in.
Grid Trading Algo
This is a grid trading algorithm idea.Grid and Martin Gale include file
Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.