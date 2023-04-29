Multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. These orders allow traders to enter the market at a specific price level, or at a specified number of pips away from the current market price, with stop-loss and take-profit levels. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. Moreover, the multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders offer traders the flexibility to customize their trading strategies. Traders can set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss, and can choose between a target price or a pip-based entry. This level of flexibility allows traders to tailor their trading strategies to their specific needs, which can result in better trading outcomes.

Multi buylimit and buystop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. With just one command, traders can place multiple buylimit or buystop orders using either a target price or pips. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. This setup includes stop-loss and take-profit levels, which can be adjusted based on the trader's preferences. Notably, these orders come with a level of flexibility that enables traders to fine-tune their trading strategies. For instance, a trader can opt to set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss.