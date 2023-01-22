This indicator implements the “Relative Strength Index (RSI)” developed by John Welles Wilder Jr., as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].

This indicator uses a revised equation for computational efficiency, but with the same mathematical outcome.

The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5. Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.