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Indicators

Price Line 3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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1. Shows moving Last Price on Bid Line + Symbol Name + Countdown of candle closing + Timeframe

2. Last 24 hours percentage change

3. Time based on Input selection to the Price Line : Local, GMT or Current and current Symbol Number / total symbols from Marketwatch (Make sure you select current time which is on your chartbefore using)

4. Color for Bear and Bull can be set from indicator settings

5. Shows Current High and Low text on visible area of chart and scale up and down chart from mouse scroll button ( code taken from forum by author : Lorentzos Roussos )

6. Use arrow keys left and right to change chart symbol

Update: Added alternative version for Renko charts.


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