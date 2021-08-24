Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Motion Smoothness Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14525
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Motion Smoothness Index
"Telling when market price is smooth or rough is not the easiest task, so here is a trend metric indicator that provides you with that information."
The indicator has in an approximate range of (0,1) with mean x¯ decaying for higher length's, when the indicator is below 0.5 the market is smooth, else rough, this is the simple interpretation. The indicator is simply the ratio of the price residual standard deviation and the price standard deviation.
Higher value of length will make the indicator less accurate when it comes to detect rough market price, you can still use the indicator direction or its running mean to give you insights but 0.5 is still the recommended detection threshold." - Alex Grover
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.Get Comma Separated Things From String
Custom Function To Get Comma Separated Things From String.
Script to download EVZ data for Euro FX Vix indicatorIND - RiskPerTrade - MT4
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.