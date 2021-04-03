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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Trading tools used by traders to make it easier for traders to control and a faster process to close order positions according to the profit target or daily loss limits.
Calculation by adding up the total floating and closed orders that are pulled from the history data.
If you have any questions or requests, please let me know or you can join the telegram group t.me/codeMQL
Auto Scheduler
It's a auto scheduler.Close Orders By Target or Cut Loss
This EA is used as a trading tool to help us close all orders with a specific target in the form of money or cut loss. We can filter orders by magic number.
forex revelation
Short description.clock
Extension for the datetime with DayLightSavingTime adjustments.