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Indicators

INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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REMARK: For this to work perfectly, you must have high speed internet and a high quality Computer. Otherwise, it will not work for you.


INTRODUCTION :

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.

Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.


HOW TO USE IT :

You can check the following video that will explain how to

  • define and see how a breakout strength meter works.
  • use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)
  • compile the script in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter


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