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NoiseEliminationTechnology - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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This is not really an indicator, but a method of smoothing, noise reduction. This indicator is applied to another indicator already installed on the chart. It should be noted that in this case the indicator will be displayed incorrectly if it is applied to indicators such as RSI, or WPR, all values of which are either greater or less than zero. The presented version of the indicator works correctly with indicators that have positive and negative values, as shown in the screenshot:
For the method of installing the indicator on the chart, see the attached video:
This unit test frameworks eases the development of unit tests for more complex expert advisor programs. The MQL5 developer can test single components. The test framework starts the strategy tester so that there is test data available if required. I am using the framework to do test driven development (TDD) on my MQL5 programs.shell sort - array sorting algorithm
an in-place comparison sort
an in-place comparison sorting algorithmSpread Informer
This EA collects information about the spread and shows the statistics on the chart. When the EA ends its working, it prints all statistics to the Journal, which can be useful for the Strategy Tester.