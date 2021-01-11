Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Candle Pattern EA /test - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14715
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a simple EA test code I made for adapting Candlepatterns.mqh found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/291.
It has also another desired translation inside: The news template found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19138.
Although it is not totally translated to MT5 as I am using MT4orders.mqh. Remember you must add MT4orders.mqh inside your include folder.
You can use it straight away as it works pretty nicely or you can add more indicators. Either way, enjoy.
// CORRECTED. I have also hidden Hanging Man and Hammer because the slight variation may open new trades but you can use it if you uncomment the lines.
a much more efficient version of selection sortmerge sort - a merging method comparison-based sorting algorithm
an efficient, general-purpose sorting algorithm
an in-place comparison sortMQLUnit - Tiny Unit Tests Framework For Complex Expert Advisors
This unit test frameworks eases the development of unit tests for more complex expert advisor programs. The MQL5 developer can test single components. The test framework starts the strategy tester so that there is test data available if required. I am using the framework to do test driven development (TDD) on my MQL5 programs.