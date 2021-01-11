This is a simple EA test code I made for adapting Candlepatterns.mqh found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/291.

It has also another desired translation inside: The news template found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19138.





Although it is not totally translated to MT5 as I am using MT4orders.mqh. Remember you must add MT4orders.mqh inside your include folder.





You can use it straight away as it works pretty nicely or you can add more indicators. Either way, enjoy.





// CORRECTED. I have also hidden Hanging Man and Hammer because the slight variation may open new trades but you can use it if you uncomment the lines.







