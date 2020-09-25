This script is to get the last deal history data, for example : profit, deal type, etc, and put the Comment on the chart.

Are you tired and lost when it comes to creating an attractive market watch list ? You always see pro traders creating an attractive market watch list in which they draw support/resistance and create all possible scenario ? Well we will guide you step by step to create your own attractive market watch list for potential entries.

Avoid coupling the sender of a request to its receiver by giving more than one object a chance to handle the request. Chain the receiving objects and pass the request along the chain until an object handles it