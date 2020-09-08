



- "Peter Panel ©" allows user to define and execute custom trading setups by simply dragging three lines called; Aqua, Green and Red.

- For an easier operation disable "show trade levels" and enable "select object by single mouse click" in tools:options menu.





[DEFINITION OF LINES]

AQUA determines entry level for pending orders; BUY_STOP, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP, SELL_LIMIT.

GREEN determines take profit for BUY, BUY_STOP, BUY_LIMIT and stop loss for SELL, SELL_STOP, SELL_LIMIT.

RED determines take profit for SELL, SELL_STOP, SELL_LIMIT and stop loss for BUY, BUY_STOP, BUY_LIMIT.

Green should always be above red.

Aqua should always be above of current ask for BUY_STOP and SELL_LIMIT and below of current bid for SELL_STOP and BUY_LIMIT orders.



[ORDER MODIFICATION] Select order on the listview.

Lines will be adjusted automatically corresponding to order price, tp, and sl.

Set new levels by dragging lines.

Click Modify button.

[CLOSING/DELETING ORDER]



Select order on the listview.

Click Close button. Opened positions will be closed, pending orders will be deleted.





[RESET]



In order to reset lines to their initial positions click Reset button.





[VOLUME ADJUSTMENT]



Enter required volume in LOTS edit box.

To select minimal amount of tradeable volume click Min button.

To select maximal amount of tradeable volume click Max button.

To normalize user entered volume click Norm button. It returns nearest tradeable volume.



