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Indicators

ATR Stop Loss - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sardion Maranatha
Sardion Maranatha

Sardion Maranatha

First Geometry...then Music...then Astronomy... thank God for the beautiful knowledge
5 codes 168 comments
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This indicator will draw ATR based stop loss calculation based on IgorAD,igorad2003@yahoo.co.uk ATRStops MQL4, with adjustable multiplier and ATR period. This indicator includes helper functions and example to run calculation via function call so the calculation logic can be placed in external include file. Work in any timeframe.


Just rename to mq4 to use it in MT4. Feel free to improve, if needed.


This indicator does not repaint.

Parameters :

Length, how many lookback periods to check bar price

ATRperiod, the ATR period



ATR adaptive SMA ATR adaptive SMA

ATR adaptive SMA (simple moving average)

Easy Neural Network Easy Neural Network

A native implementation of neural networks in pure MQL, bundled with an easy to use interface, with easy support of saving and loading of the network configurations after training.

Composite - structural design pattern Composite - structural design pattern

Create an object tree which represents part-whole hierarchies, so that the client would treat objects and compositions of objects uniformly.

Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system)

This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.