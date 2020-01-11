Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cross - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10658
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple code for Candle Cross above or below Conditions..
mt4 version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27596
Note: This is just a sample
Main Function
bool crossed[2]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(crossed); i++) crossed[i] = true; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 2, Open) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true); //Your Buy condition if(Cross(0,Open[0] > Condition)) { ....//your conditions//... } //Your Sellcondition if(Cross(1,Open[0] < Condition)) { ....//your conditions//... } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Cross(int i, bool condition) { bool ret = condition && !crossed[i]; crossed[i] = condition; return(ret); }
Testinator for testing massive combinations of trade setups
Welcome to the Binary Testinator. The Purpose of this EA is for testing different Indicators to optimize a trade scenario. Everyone has an opinion on what is the best trade setup, and advice is never ending! Better if you test it out...Perfect Trend Line 2
Perfect Trend Line 2
Price in polar coordinate system
Just for experiment and to demonstrate the possibilities of Canvas. The price is drawn in the polar coordinate system by winding circles.Pseudo-Indicator with Asynchronous Multi-Threaded Calculations Demo
This is an indicator w/o buffers which demonstrates parallel multi-threaded calculations in chart objects hosting worker expert adviser.