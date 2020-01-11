Welcome to the Binary Testinator. The Purpose of this EA is for testing different Indicators to optimize a trade scenario. Everyone has an opinion on what is the best trade setup, and advice is never ending! Better if you test it out...

Just for experiment and to demonstrate the possibilities of Canvas. The price is drawn in the polar coordinate system by winding circles.

This is an indicator w/o buffers which demonstrates parallel multi-threaded calculations in chart objects hosting worker expert adviser.