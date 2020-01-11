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Cross - script for MetaTrader 5

Abubakar Abu Saidu
Abubakar Abu Saidu

Abubakar Abu Saidu

4.6 (178)
5 products 2 codes 34 topics 155 comments
Views:
10658
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Cross.mq5 (35.33 KB) view
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Simple code for Candle Cross above or below Conditions..

mt4 version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27596

Note: This is just a sample

Main Function


bool   crossed[2];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(crossed); i++)
      crossed[i] = true;
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
  if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 2, Open) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);
//Your Buy condition
if(Cross(0,Open[0] > Condition))
     {

....//your conditions//...
     
     }

//Your Sellcondition
if(Cross(1,Open[0] < Condition))
     {

....//your conditions//...
     
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Cross(int i, bool condition) 
  {
   bool ret = condition && !crossed[i];
   crossed[i] = condition;
   return(ret);
  }



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