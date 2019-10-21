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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Martingale Smart - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The "Martingale Smart" EA trades with 2 strategies , If we lose a trade then the EA will change strategy and take a new trade with a multiplied/increased lot size,
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
- This Martingale EA can work with all pairs and all timeframes.
- Best timeframe is daily.
- Start with 0.01 lot.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- Try it on demo first.
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values:25-100).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
- PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
- Multiply - Multiply for Martingale (values: 2-4).
- Lotsize - Lot size (values: 0.01-10).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss pips distance (values: 10-100).
- Take_Profit - Take Profit pips distance (values: 10-100).
- MA_period - Moving Average period (values: 10-200).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- Start - Start hour(values: 0-24).
- End - End hour(values: 0-24).
- Maximum_loss - Maximum loss(values: 0-10)
- WaitTime - Wait time for loss in minutes (values: 0-999999)
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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