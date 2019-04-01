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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cycle Lines - expert for MetaTrader 4
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With "Cycle Lines" EA you can draw Cycle Lines on the chart and trade with price breakthrough,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
- Try it on demo first.
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- 1 st point's date, %
- 1 st point's price, %
- 2 nd point's date, %
- 2 nd point's price, %
- Color of cycle lines
- Style of cycle lines
- Width of cycle lines
- Background object
- Highlight to move
- Hidden in the object list
- Priority for mouse click
- Enable "STOP"
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
- DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- NumberOfTrades-Number Of Trades(values: 1-10).
- IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
- PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).
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