Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
is7n_trend.mq5 (new) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Roman Romanenko
- Views:
- 11009
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
The indicator shows the current trend. It based on Moving Averages.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/201
An Expert Advisor template
This code is a template of an Expert Advisor, written by Valery Mazurenko (notused) for ATC-2010.QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]
QQE - Qualitative Quantitative Estimation MA on RSI, Difference of MA on RSI and MA of MA of ATR of MA of RSI
2MA_RSI
This Expert Advisor uses two Moving Averages and RSI indicator.s-LastPinkEventDate
Since Terminal build 344 added display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT). A script that outputs as a demonstration of the Economic Calendar with current economic data, the date of the last major (Pink) event.