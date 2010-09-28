ytg_ADX_V1

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade in MetaTrader 5 client terminal at any currency pairs and any timeframes.



The trading strategy is the following:

when trading it checks the values of the ADX indicator.

to open BUY position, the +DI line should cross the specified level from below to above;

to open SELL position, the -DI line should cross the specified level from above to below.

Input parameters:

TimeFrames = 0; - ADX indicator timeframe;

shift = 1; - ADX indicator shift;

adx_period = 28; - ADX indicator period;

MAGIC = 2899; - EA magic number;

Lots = 0.1; - position volume;

SL = 500; - stop loss;

TP = 500; - take profit;

dev = 30; - slippage;

level_p = 5; - level of +DI and ADX crossing for BUY operation;

level_m = 5; - level of -DI and ADX crossing for SELL operation;



