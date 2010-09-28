Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ytg_ADX_V1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor is designed to trade in MetaTrader 5 client terminal at any currency pairs and any timeframes.
The trading strategy is the following:
- when trading it checks the values of the ADX indicator.
- to open BUY position, the +DI line should cross the specified level from below to above;
- to open SELL position, the -DI line should cross the specified level from above to below.
Input parameters:
- TimeFrames = 0; - ADX indicator timeframe;
- shift = 1; - ADX indicator shift;
- adx_period = 28; - ADX indicator period;
- MAGIC = 2899; - EA magic number;
- Lots = 0.1; - position volume;
- SL = 500; - stop loss;
- TP = 500; - take profit;
- dev = 30; - slippage;
- level_p = 5; - level of +DI and ADX crossing for BUY operation;
- level_m = 5; - level of -DI and ADX crossing for SELL operation;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/197
Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX
This simple Expert Advisor uses Simple Moving Average and ADX indicators.Ichimoku Oscillator
The oscillator, based on Ichimoku indicator.
QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]
QQE - Qualitative Quantitative Estimation MA on RSI, Difference of MA on RSI and MA of MA of ATR of MA of RSIAn Expert Advisor template
This code is a template of an Expert Advisor, written by Valery Mazurenko (notused) for ATC-2010.