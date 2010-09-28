CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ytg_ADX_V1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9316
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade in MetaTrader 5 client terminal at any currency pairs and any timeframes.

The trading strategy is the following:

  • when trading it checks the values of the ADX indicator.
  • to open BUY position, the +DI line should cross the specified level from below to above;
  • to open SELL position, the -DI line should cross the specified level from above to below.

Input parameters:

  • TimeFrames = 0; - ADX indicator timeframe;
  • shift = 1; - ADX indicator shift;
  • adx_period = 28; - ADX indicator period;
  • MAGIC = 2899; - EA magic number;
  • Lots = 0.1; - position volume;
  • SL = 500; - stop loss;
  • TP = 500; - take profit;
  • dev = 30; - slippage;
  • level_p = 5; - level of +DI and ADX crossing for BUY operation;
  • level_m = 5; - level of -DI and ADX crossing for SELL operation;


ytg_ADX_V1


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/197

Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX

This simple Expert Advisor uses Simple Moving Average and ADX indicators.

Ichimoku Oscillator Ichimoku Oscillator

The oscillator, based on Ichimoku indicator.

QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02] QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]

QQE - Qualitative Quantitative Estimation MA on RSI, Difference of MA on RSI and MA of MA of ATR of MA of RSI

An Expert Advisor template An Expert Advisor template

This code is a template of an Expert Advisor, written by Valery Mazurenko (notused) for ATC-2010.