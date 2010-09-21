CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ProMart - expert for MetaTrader 5

Grigoriy Chaunin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11957
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
martingail.mqh (3.26 KB) view
ontesterfunctions.mqh (2.42 KB) view
promart.mq5 (4.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An Expert Advisor opens position using two MACD indicators. It reverts the position in the case of loss. It uses a martingale with the limited number of doublings. The doublings can be disabled.

 Input parameters:

  • DML- amount of money, used for 1 lot;
  • Ud - number of doublings. It starts from 0 - no doublings;
  • Stop - stop loss in points;
  • Tp - take profit in points;
  • Slipage - slippage in points;
  • MACD1Fast - Fast ЕМА of MACD, used for the entry;
  • MACD1Slow - Slow ЕМА;
  • MACD2Fast - Fast ЕМА of MACD, used to determine the trend;
  • MACD2Slow - Slow ЕМА.
Testing results:

ProMart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/186

iCrossClose iCrossClose

The indicator allows to perform any arithmetic action with prices of two symbols and plot result on any other chart. It allows to calculate crosses (using multiplication and division), spread (subtract) or just to plot the other symbol's data on the chart.

Price Channel Price Channel

There is a Price Channel indicator, but I don't like it, because it fills all the space between the upper and lower boundaries. This version of Price Channel looks like in MetaTrader 4.

ytg_Percent_Lot ytg_Percent_Lot

The script calculates the number of lots to trade using the specified percentage of risk funds.

MedianPriceChart MedianPriceChart

It plots the bar-averaged price charts (median price).