The indicator allows to perform any arithmetic action with prices of two symbols and plot result on any other chart.



It allows to calculate the crosses (using multiplication and division), spread (subtract) or just to plot the other symbol's data on the chart.





Fig. 1. The indicator iCrossClose. The EURGBP itself (blue) and its estimated values (red, caluclated using the EURUSD and GBPUSD) are presented on the lower chart



By default, it plots the cross of EURGBP, calculated using the values of EURUSD and GBPUSD (Fig. 1)



S1_Symbol - Symbol 1;

S1_Invert - Flag to invert the value of symbol 1 (value=1.0/value);

S1_K - Multiplication coefficient of the symbol 1 (value=K*value);

S1_Plus - Addition to the symbol 1 (value=Plus+value). The operations priority is the following: invert, multiplication, addition;

S2_Symbol - Symbol 2;

S2_Invert - Flag to invert the value of symbol 2;

S2_K - Multiplication coefficient of the symbol 2;

S2_Plus - Addition to the symbol 2;

R_ArithmeticAction - Arithmetic Action;

R_Invert - Flag to invert the result of Arithmetic Action result;

R_K - Multiplication coefficient for the result;

R_Plus - Addition to the result.



Notes: