Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
There is a Price Channel indicator, but I don't like it, because it fills all the space between the upper and lower boundaries:
This version of Price Channel looks like in MetaTrader 4:
Also you can combine both them together:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/181
