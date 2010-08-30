CodeBaseSections
Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

There is a Price Channel indicator, but I don't like it, because it fills all the space between the upper and lower boundaries:

Price Channel

This version of Price Channel looks like in MetaTrader 4:

Price Channel

Also you can combine both them together:

Price Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/181

