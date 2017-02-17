Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dsl - stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29827
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Stochastic is mainly used in combination with built in signal line and levels. Some prefer the levels some, on the other hand, signal line. We could dispute which one is the better, but it probably mainly depends on trading style.
Here is a version that, in some way, combines the two types.
Discontinued signal lines idea is simple : when stochastic value is above central value (stochastic being 50), then only the upper signal line is calculated, and the lower signal line value is "inherited". When the value of stochastic is bellow central value then the lower signal line is calculated and the upper signal line is "inherited". That way we are getting a kind of combination of levels and signal lines without a need to change the value of the stochastic itself. As it is obvious it has its better sides compared to both methods (especially avoiding some problems with "trends" when signal lines alone are used). In any case extensive testing is advised.
Here is a version that, in some way, combines the two types.
Discontinued signal lines idea is simple : when stochastic value is above central value (stochastic being 50), then only the upper signal line is calculated, and the lower signal line value is "inherited". When the value of stochastic is bellow central value then the lower signal line is calculated and the upper signal line is "inherited". That way we are getting a kind of combination of levels and signal lines without a need to change the value of the stochastic itself. As it is obvious it has its better sides compared to both methods (especially avoiding some problems with "trends" when signal lines alone are used). In any case extensive testing is advised.
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - rsx
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - RSXDsl - MACD
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD.
Quantile bands
Quantile bands.Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing
Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing.