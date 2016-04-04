CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Doctor EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Peter Eskander
Views:
24326
Rating:
(11)
Published:
\MQL4\Indicators\
slope-direction-line.mq4 (4.04 KB) view
doctor.tpl (2.41 KB)
doctor_ea.mq4 (7.7 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This Expert Advisor depends on Moving Average 400 to indicate trend and "slope-direction-line" indicator, it will be attached with EA.

Also, you can enable/disable TrailingStop from properties.

I hope everyone who tried this expert, type a comment.

Whatever your comment is an advice for improvement or a complain from EA, I want to know your opinions, it's very important to me.

Alligator Signal Alligator Signal

Buy and Sell arrows for Alligator signals.

ForexDegrees ForexDegrees

This indicator will write value degrees of the lastest position of Price / MA / WPR / RSI / Stochastic at the current Timeframes.

Lot Multiple Lot Multiple

This function calculates your lot size depending on definite conditions explained in input variables.

BreakEven&TrailingStop BreakEven&TrailingStop

This library has two functions: BreakEven & TrailingStop.