Indicators

PriceAction indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Peter Eskander
Views:
50367
Rating:
(17)
Published:
PriceAction.mq4 (10.94 KB) view
PriceAction indicator based on indicating Price Action candles. It indicates each candle type by different colored histogram bars.

The length of each bar of the histogram indicates the power of Price Action candles.

Templates:

  • PinBar Up --------------> index0 ----> Lime;
  • PinBar Down -----------> index1 ----> Red;
  • Inside Bar UP ----------> index2 ----> Blue;
  • Inside Bar Down -------> index3 ----> Orange;
  • Engulfing Bar UP -------> index4 ----> DarkGreen;
  • Engulfing Bar Down ----> index5 ----> LightCoral;
Count Buy-Sell Position Count Buy-Sell Position

This library has two functions: first to count OP_BUY positions and second to count OP_SELL positions.

BreakEven&TrailingStop BreakEven&TrailingStop

This library has two functions: BreakEven & TrailingStop.

MoneyManagement MoneyManagement

It calculates the lot size depending on risk percentage entered by user in input parameters.

SmartTrail SmartTrail

This library has SmartTrail trail function that depends on the previous candle.