PriceAction indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
PriceAction indicator based on indicating Price Action candles. It indicates each candle type by different colored histogram bars.
The length of each bar of the histogram indicates the power of Price Action candles.
Templates:
- PinBar Up --------------> index0 ----> Lime;
- PinBar Down -----------> index1 ----> Red;
- Inside Bar UP ----------> index2 ----> Blue;
- Inside Bar Down -------> index3 ----> Orange;
- Engulfing Bar UP -------> index4 ----> DarkGreen;
- Engulfing Bar Down ----> index5 ----> LightCoral;
Count Buy-Sell Position
This library has two functions: first to count OP_BUY positions and second to count OP_SELL positions.BreakEven&TrailingStop
This library has two functions: BreakEven & TrailingStop.
MoneyManagement
It calculates the lot size depending on risk percentage entered by user in input parameters.SmartTrail
This library has SmartTrail trail function that depends on the previous candle.