An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy

Andrey Kornishkin
Views:
17443
Rating:
(51)
Published:
Updated:
puria.mq5
Depending on the timeframe selected (H1 or M30,see above) we attach 3 moving averages on the chart:

  • Moving Average 1:MA period - 85, MA method - Linear Weighted, applied to Low, select red color.
  • Moving Average 2:MA period - 75, MA method - Linear Weighted, applied to Low, select red color.
  • Moving Average 3:MA period - 5, MA method - Exponential, applied to Close, select blue color.

Also attach the MACD indicator with the following parameters: Fast EMA=15, Slow EMA=26, MACD SMA=1.

All these indicators are available in any MetaTrader 5 client terminal.

Puria method forex strategy

The recommended currency pairs and timeframes for use in "Puria method" strategy are listed below:

  • AUDJPY - M30 - 15 points (i.e. the deal should be closed at 15 pips of Take Profit);
  • NZDUSD - 1H - 25 points;
  • USDCAD - H1 - 20 points;
  • EURGBP - H1 - 10 points;
  • USDJPY - M30 - 15 points;
  • GBPUSD - М30 - 20 points;
  • USDCHF - M30 - 10 points;
  • EURCHF - H1 - 15 points;
  • AUDUSD - M30 - 10 points;
  • EURJPY - M30 - 15 points;
  • CHFJPY - 1H - 15 points;
  • CADJPY - M30 - 20 points;
  • EURUSD - M30 - 15 points.
Trading rules:
  • Sell when the blue MA crossed two red MAs from above to below and the signal is confirmed by MACD indicator (one bar is closed below the Zero Level).
  • Buy when the blue MA crossed two red MAs from below to above and the signal is confirmed by MACD indicator (one bar is closed above the Zero Level)

Use maximal Stop-Loss value is 14 pips.

The recommended value of Take Profit - is dependent on the currency pair (see above).

Puria method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/138

