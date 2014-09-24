With this indicator we can visualize price action in other (higher) timeframe without leaving our current chart.

Just choose wich timeframe you desire (ex: TFup=3 means third timeframe up from the current timeframe in the chart).

Also you can choose:

bars_back: how many inside bars (candles)

stats: if true shows the range (Open-Close, absolute value) in pips of the inside bar (candle)

UpCandleColor: color for a bull bar (candle)

DownCandleColor: color for a bear bar (candle)

width: thickness of the bar

filling: if true draws the inside bar with fill; otherwise just the edges.

Update 22.03.15 - v1.2:

Added these parameters:

Font_Size: text font size (default=15);

Corner: text corner position (default=3 -> Bottom Right). Bug correction: Object Delete. Now the text has the same color as the last (upper timeframe) bar.

Cheers!