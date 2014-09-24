Watch how to download trading robots for free
MTF Inside Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
With this indicator we can visualize price action in other (higher) timeframe without leaving our current chart.
Just choose wich timeframe you desire (ex: TFup=3 means third timeframe up from the current timeframe in the chart).
Also you can choose:
- bars_back: how many inside bars (candles)
- stats: if true shows the range (Open-Close, absolute value) in pips of the inside bar (candle)
- UpCandleColor: color for a bull bar (candle)
- DownCandleColor: color for a bear bar (candle)
- width: thickness of the bar
- filling: if true draws the inside bar with fill; otherwise just the edges.
Update 22.03.15 - v1.2:
- Added these parameters:
- Font_Size: text font size (default=15);
- Corner: text corner position (default=3 -> Bottom Right).
- Bug correction: Object Delete.
- Now the text has the same color as the last (upper timeframe) bar.
LastOrder
The header file contains functions for searching last and previous order in the trade pool.COrdersCounter
The simple class for counting of the orders with different filters: by symbol of currency, Magic Number, either closed, either opened orders.
NetFlows
The indicator computes the volume-adjusted flow of a currency considering all currency pairs available on your platform.Bleris - Hedging Strategy
This strategy uses hedging if trend changes.