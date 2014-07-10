Watch how to download trading robots for free
3 EMA Crossover - indicator for MetaTrader 4
52682
3 EMA Crossover Indicator. MaPeriod1 must be smaller than MaPeriod2 and MaPeriod2 must be smaller than MaPeriod3.
- If ma1>ma2 and ma2>ma3 the indicator turns green.
- If ma1<ma2 and ma2<ma3 the indicator turn red otherwise it turns orange.
Only the last bar of the indicator repaints.
Trend Strength Indicator
This indicator based on a 5 period simple moving average detects trends: if there is an uptrend then shows green bars, if there is a downtrend then shows red bars, if there is a weak trend then shows yellow bars.ProfitTrailing
Realize virtual profit trailing.
Forex Indicator Price Degrees with Trend Alerts
This indicator will write value degrees of the lastest position of price at the current timeframes, and when position and condition of trend status was changed, the indicator will give an alerts.Peak n valley
The script recognizes and shows peaks and valleys of certain period.