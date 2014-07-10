CodeBaseSections
Indicators

3 EMA Crossover - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Simphiwe Ncube
52682
(15)
emas.mq4 (3.28 KB) view
3 EMA Crossover Indicator. MaPeriod1 must be smaller than MaPeriod2 and MaPeriod2 must be smaller than MaPeriod3.

  • If ma1>ma2 and ma2>ma3 the indicator turns green.
  • If ma1<ma2 and ma2<ma3 the indicator turn red otherwise it turns orange.

Only the last bar of the indicator repaints.

3 EMA Crossover Indicator

Trend Strength Indicator Trend Strength Indicator

This indicator based on a 5 period simple moving average detects trends: if there is an uptrend then shows green bars, if there is a downtrend then shows red bars, if there is a weak trend then shows yellow bars.

ProfitTrailing ProfitTrailing

Realize virtual profit trailing.

Forex Indicator Price Degrees with Trend Alerts Forex Indicator Price Degrees with Trend Alerts

This indicator will write value degrees of the lastest position of price at the current timeframes, and when position and condition of trend status was changed, the indicator will give an alerts.

Peak n valley Peak n valley

The script recognizes and shows peaks and valleys of certain period.