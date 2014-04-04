Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA-ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 86164
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
This indicator combines Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to visualize potential trade signals. Black solid line indicates MA, Red solid line indicates MA+2*ATR, Red dash line indicates MA+1.5*ATR, Green solid line indicates MA-2*ATR, Green dash line indicates MA-1.5*ATR.
Entry Rules:
1. The price must cross over the moving average line and close on the opposite side
2. The trade’s direction will be determined based on the direction of the cross;
1. a long position when the price crosses from below and closes above the moving average3. A trade can only be placed if it coincides with the current trend;
2. a short position when the price crosses from above the moving average and closes below
1. a long position must have a positive moving average slope3. no trade should be placed if there is a flat moving average slope
2. a short position must have a negative moving average slope
4. The highest high or the lowest low must not touch, pass or be very close to dash lines (reversal points).
Exit Rules:1. The position will be closed if the price crosses the moving average to the side opposite of the entry position and reaches the 1.5 ATR level on that side.
2. The position will be closed if the price crosses the moving average to the side opposite of the entry position and closes on that side.
3. The position will be closed if the price reaches the 2.0 ATR level.
4. The position will be closed if the price crosses the 1.5 ATR level on the entry side and closes;
1. below the 1.5 ATR line for long position
2. above the 1.5 ATR line for short position
Firebird hma [I]
The indicator shows the channel.Donchian Channel Indicator
This indicator draws three Donchian bands: up, middle and down bands based on which you can design your scalping system.
Change Chart Symbol Menu
The indicator loads as a Menu on the menu bar. Click the Symbol Menu to open or close the symbol list. Click a selected symbol to change the chart symbol.Didi Index Indicator
An indicator based on three moving averages.