H3, H6, H8 and H12 Candle Sticks Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author:
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
This indicator is for those who would like to have H3, H6, H8 and H12 candle sticks on their H1 charts. An input variable is considered to compensate the time difference between your brokers' server clock and GMT0. You can change the color of bearish, bullish and Doji candles as well.
Here is a short description of each input variable task/purpose:
- TimeFrameInMinutes [Integer Variable]: Your desired time frame in minutes. For example, if you want to have H8 time frame, you set this variable to 480.
- UpCandleColor [Color Variable]: Bullish candles color.
- DownCandleColor [Color Variable]: Bearish candles color.
- DojiCandleColor [Color Variable]: Doji's candles color.
- BrokerHourDiffGMT [Integer Variable]: Your broker's time difference in GMT. For example, if your broker's server time starts a day at GMT +2, you set this variable to 2.
- NumCandlesToRedraw [Integer Variable]: The number of candle sticks you would like to be drawn.
- Width [Integer Value]: Tickness of candles.
