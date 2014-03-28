H3, H6, H8 and H12 Candle Sticks Indicator

Author:

Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh



This indicator is for those who would like to have H3, H6, H8 and H12 candle sticks on their H1 charts. An input variable is considered to compensate the time difference between your brokers' server clock and GMT0. You can change the color of bearish, bullish and Doji candles as well.



Here is a short description of each input variable task/purpose:

