Description:

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome indicator.

It computes the smoothed rate of change of two smoothed moving averages. More precisely, the indicator has 3 inputs: shortmean and longmean stand for two smoothed moving averages (by default 5 and 34, respectively). The last input, meanAO, indicate the smoothed moving average for the rate of change between the shortmean-longmean.

In the followng image you can show this indicator in a daily chart of EURAUD with inputs 5 and 34 for the exponential means and 7 for the mean of the rate of change. You can compare the indicator with the classical Awesome indicator which has as inputs for the exponential averages 5 and 34 in the following image.