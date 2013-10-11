Join our fan page
Target indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
This inidicator uses simple moving average 20,50,100,200 to see the next target area it will touch so you know where its going...
So if it break ma 20 next target ma 50, if break ma 50 next target ma 100, if it break ma 100 the next target its ma 200.
It have dual language Indonesian and English... Moving average not include with this indicator. it just show the target.
Image:
