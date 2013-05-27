Watch how to download trading robots for free
Zigzag with line at lows and line at highs - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 34767
See Topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/144092 and you can read why this was made.
This version is the last I made to have in real time also on chart displaying correct way.
- Buffer 1 is normal ZigZag thick red line.
- Buffer 2 is HighMapBuffer thin green line as in normal ZigZag.
- Buffer 3 is LowMapBuffer thin yellow line as in normal ZigZag.
- Buffer 4 is Line connecting real ZigZag Highs Thick Magenta Line.
- Buffer 5 is Line connecting real ZigZag Lows Thick LightSkyBlue Line.
