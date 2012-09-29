CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MAonMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
MAonMA.mq4 (2.21 KB) view
This indicator present a main Moving Average line with input parameters maPeriod_1, maMethod_1 and maAppPrice_1.

The second line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a first line with input parameters maPeriod_2, maMethod_2.

The third line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a second line with input parameters maPeriod_3, maMethod_3.

