MAonMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator present a main Moving Average line with input parameters maPeriod_1, maMethod_1 and maAppPrice_1.
The second line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a first line with input parameters maPeriod_2, maMethod_2.
The third line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a second line with input parameters maPeriod_3, maMethod_3.
