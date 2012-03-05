Watch how to download trading robots for free
MMPRO - Dottor Market - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator shows lot size, corresponding to the specified risk.
How does it work?
Once applied on the chart, you needs to setup two basic parameters:
- The stop you want to use to perform each operation
- How much will you risk your capital (Equivalent if you already have open positions) for the single trade
Note:
- the pip value of each cross that is applied automatically updates
- it works well on currencies only, some CFD but not all
