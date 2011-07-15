CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Fibo Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
44647
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Input parameters:

nAppliedPrice = 0;// PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;

maMethod = 0;// MODE_SMA=0; MODE_EMA=1; MODE_SMMA=2; MODE_LWMA=3;

