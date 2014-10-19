Forex Currency Score Wk 43 / 19-10-204 

In this article I will provide my analysis and the FxTaTrader Currency Scrore chart which is my view on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indacator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. See for full details the page Currency score explained on my blog FxTaTrader.com.

The FxTaTrader Forex Currency Score chart is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.





In the previous week we looked into the weaker currencies, click here for more info, from a longer term perspective using the data of the Currency Score. In this article the stronger currencies will be handled. This way there is a clear view on the best combinations to trade for the coming period. Unless these currencies go complete to the other side of the range they remain interesting. As can be seen in the chart above the dips are of a short nature with fast recovery. This makes clear on which side they are, same counts for the weaker currencies discussed last week.

The stronger currencies are the USD and the GBP. In the last 3 months only the GBP dipped once and recovered fast. When looking at a period of 6 months also the USD dipped. In that period the USD was not yet one of the stronger currencies. The currencies had a score of 6 or higher without the dips which is a strong performance. At the moment these 2 currencies have the preference for going long.

This analysis makes it possible to look at currencies from a longer term perspective and provides the inner-strength which cannot always be seen clearly when looking at different charts of a currency and its counterparts. It is an additional analysis that can be used besides the Technical analysis charts and the Forex Ranking and Rating list and it may also diminish risk. Next week I will go into details on the average performing currencies from a longer term perspective.

Good luck to all of you in your trading the coming week.

Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved.