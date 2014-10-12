Review FxTaTrader Strategy Wk 41&42 / 12-10-2014

In this article I will provide my view on the NZD/CAD and the EUR/USD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

- All open positions can be viewed by clicking here.



This articles will provide:

The weekly currency chart for the interesting pairs.

The daily(timing) chart for the interesting pairs.

Possible positions for the coming week and positions taken.

The article has been adjusted because it provided a lot of information. Each weekend an article is dedicated to the Weekly Forex Currency Score. The article of today is available on the blog.

According to the "Currency score" and "Ranking & Rating list" the EUR/USD is the best pair to trade and the EUR/GBP and NZD/USD are the second best. The pairs comply to the strategy rules for the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

Last week (pending) orders were placed for the NZD/CAD and profit was made on 1 position.